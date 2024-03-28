Kyrgyz-Uzbek plant nears car production launch

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 28. The Kyrgyz-Uzbek plant will soon begin production and plans to release the first passenger car by the end of May this year, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Kyrgyzstan is preparing to commission the first production hangar of the 'Altyn Tulpar Unaa Kurulush' plant under construction in the Chuy region, which will be engaged in large-scale assembly of Chevrolet and Isuzu cars.

At the first stage of production, about 10,000 automobiles are expected to be produced and prepared to roll off the assembly line at the Kyrgyz-Uzbek plant, marking a significant milestone in the region's automotive industry.

In addition to the production projections, the cost of establishing the car assembly plant is estimated to be approximately $125 million, reflecting a substantial investment in infrastructure and technology aimed at fostering economic growth and employment opportunities within the region.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov got acquainted with the construction of the 'Altyn Tulpar Unaa Kurulush' automobile assembly and production plant on March 20 this year as part of a working trip to the Chuy region.

He mentioned during the visit that this investment project will benefit the growth of the automotive sector and the economy of the area. He also gave the relevant government agencies instructions to create a program to assist product sales and enable the plant's early launch.