Turkmenistan urges ECO to boost involvement in utilization of North-South, East-West corridors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to take a more active part in the realization of the country's transit opportunities, using the North-South and East-West transport corridors, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the president said this during a meeting in Ashgabat city with ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that, based on its advantageous geographical location, Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development and deployment of transport and logistics hubs as a key area of economic cooperation with foreign partners.

During the meeting, the parties noted that the transport sector was identified as one of the important vectors of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ECO.

Furthermore, they noted that the ECO member states have great opportunities to build mutually beneficial partnerships, which primarily concern cooperation in the trade and economic spheres as well as in the cultural and humanitarian fields of ecology and tourism.

In this regard, the head of the country noted that Turkmenistan, for its part, intends to continue to promote effective cooperation through the implementation of joint projects and programs.

Meanwhile, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade, and investment development and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

The ECO Secretary General arrived in Ashgabat city to participate in an international conference on 'Main Directions and Potential for Tourism Development in Turkmenistan', which was actively attended by representatives of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan as well as representatives of leading tourism organizations.

