Azerbaijan's ASCO wraps up refit of RoPax-type ferry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The reverse repair of RoPax type ferry Azerbaijan of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company's (ASCO) marine transport fleet has been completed, Trend reports via ASCO.

The repairs were completed at ASCO's facility in Zykh (Baku), where pumps of various types, decks, and cabins were fixed.



After repairs, the vessel resumed regular operations.



This ferry is 154.5 meters long and 17.7 meters broad, with a capacity of 100 passengers, 56 tank cars, and 50 vehicles, and plays an important role in transportation across the Caspian Sea.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel