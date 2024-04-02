Azerbaijan, Russia's St. Petersburg eye collaboration in shipbuilding industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg have discussed the prospects of placing orders for the construction of ships for the Russian Federation at Baku Shipyard, the executive director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, and Russia's trade representative in Azerbaijan, Ruslan Mirsayapov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Last year, Russia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of shipbuilding. There are shipbuilding enterprises in Baku and St. Petersburg, representatives of which are in constant interaction. Now we are in the mode of project preparation, but we have not yet reached the specifics. We want to attract the capacities of Baku Shipyard within the framework of industrial cooperation; it is a prospect," Ruslan Mirsayapov told Trend following the business forum "St. Petersburg and Azerbaijan expand horizons of cooperation".

Abdullayev and Mirsayapov also reported on great prospects in the development of Russian pharmaceutical enterprises in Azerbaijan, as well as in the growth of trade in St. Petersburg with fruit and vegetable products from Azerbaijan.

To note, 25 companies from St. Petersburg and about 50 companies from Azerbaijan took part in the business forum in Baku.

