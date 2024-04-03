Azerbaijan to shortly launch repair of Sumgayit-Pirshagi railway spur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC will begin repairs on the Sumgayit-Pirshagi segment of the Absheron circular railway line to improve infrastructure and ensure traffic safety on April 6, Trend reports via ADY.

The anticipated repairs have altered the train schedule to include a technical break on this stretch.



Weekday train trips from Baku at 11:35, 15:30, and 17:40 (GMT +4), as well as Sumgayit-Pirshagi-Baku trips at 12:10, 15:25, and 16:35, have all been canceled. However, to accommodate passenger demand during this time, two nighttime flights from/to Baku will be operated on weekdays.

"This repair timetable will remain in effect until September," ADY explained.

Meanwhile, the train schedule for the Baku-Khirdalan-Sumgayit-Baku direction, as well as the Baku-Pirshagi-Sumgayit-Baku direction during peak hours, remains unchanged.

"ADY is constantly improving its infrastructure and attaches great importance to road traffic safety," added the company.

To note, Azerbaijan transported more than 1.26 million passengers by rail from January through February 2024, which is a growth of 30.8 percent year on year.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is Azerbaijan's national state-owned rail transport company. The 2,918-kilometer, 1,520-mm gauge network is powered at 3 kV DC. The headquarters of the Azerbaijan Railways are in the city of Baku.

