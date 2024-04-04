Construction of Boyukshor-Pirshagi highway starts in Azerbaijan's Baku

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
4 April 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has started construction of the Boyukshor-Pirshagi highway, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the information, the new six-lane highway will span 12.7 kilometers in length, facilitating the regulation of traffic flows to and from the capital.

"Preparatory cleaning of the area for soil laying has commenced. The road will originate from Boyukshor Lake, traverse through Mammadli and Kurdakhany settlements, and provide access to Pirshaghi settlement," the statement reads.

