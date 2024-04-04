Russian PM lays forth county's objectives for shipbuilding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. According to the plan endorsed by the Russian government to establish a civilian fleet comprising 1,700 vessels by 2035, construction has commenced on 300 vessels, with contracts signed for 178 vessels, Trend reports.

According to Russian media, these figures were announced by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in the annual report of the government in Parliament.

He stated that the endorsed plan for the civilian fleet will enable shipbuilders and manufacturers of vessel equipment and components to organize their orders systematically.

"In 2025, the Russian government plans to implement subsidies for shipboard equipment manufacturers, offering a 20 percent discount to buyers. This initiative aims to boost the portfolio and serialization of orders within the Russian shipbuilding industry," Mishustin noted.

To note, discussions regarding cooperation on shipbuilding between Azerbaijan and Russia took place in Baku on April 2.

