Romanian minister welcomes pending Bucharest-Baku flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Co-chairman of the Romanian-Azerbaijani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, has welcomed the upcoming opening of a direct Bucharest-Baku flight in June, Trend reports via the minister's social media post.

"This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Romanian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership. Additionally, direct air service between the capitals of our countries will commence on June 3. I advocated for this during my meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku on April 1," Burduja said.

He believes that the operation of the flight twice a week by Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL (on Mondays and Thursdays), is of great significance.

"This direct flight connection will improve communication between businesspeople in both nations and encourage tourism in Romania. Furthermore, Romania will receive a new air route, allowing Romanian nationals to visit Baku or transit to neighboring nations through Azerbaijan," the Romanian minister stressed.

Previously, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) stated that the launch of flights to Bucharest would enhance business, tourism, and cultural exchanges between Azerbaijan and Romania.

