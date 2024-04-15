Turkmenistan consistently expanding its int'l transit capabilities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 15. Turkmenistan is consistently expanding its international transit capabilities, Trend reports.

This was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 38th meeting of the Conference of heads and responsible representatives of railway transport enterprises of the Organisation for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD) member states.

"Turkmenistan, located at the crossroads of Central Asia and Europe, is consistently expanding its international transit capabilities through the modernization of the material and technical base of the national transport infrastructure," he said.

The President noted that during the years of Turkmenistan's independence, such international railways as Tejen-Serakhs-Mashhad, Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran, Kerki-Ymamnazar-Akina and Serkhetabat-Turgundi, Zerger-Kerki-Kerkichi, and Ashgabat-Garagum-Dashoguz, as well as railway bridges Kerki-Kerkichi and Turkmenabat-Farab were built.

Meanwhile, the 38th meeting of the Conference of heads and responsible representatives of railway transport enterprises of the member countries of the Organisation for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD) began its work in Ashgabat city today, which will last by April 19.

The event is attended by heads and high-ranking representatives of railway departments from 19 OSJD member countries, as well as observers from four countries: Finland, France, Germany, and Greece.

