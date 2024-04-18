Russia's Olya port handles agro-product cargo via North-South ITC for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Caspian ports of Olya (a port near Astrakhan, Russia) and Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) have intensified cooperation in the transshipment of cargo along the North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC), Trend reports.

"For the first time, the port of Olya received a cargo of tomatoes from Turkmenistan (40 cars) via the North-South ITC and, in return, sent a cargo of dairy products and consumer goods to Turkmenbashi. This is the first such use of the maritime segment of the North-South corridor to deliver the first shipment of agro-industrial products," the information notes.

Previously, over the past five years, the port of Olya has only accepted construction materials (from Iran and the UAE), as well as cars and polypropylene, and in fact, for the first time, began to accept agricultural products.

To note, the North-South ITC, established in 2000, is a multimodal corridor using different modes of transportation to deliver goods.

A total of 19 million tons of cargo passed through the North-South ITC in 2023 (an 18 percent increase from 2022).

Experts forecast that transportation may reach 25–30 million tons per year by 2030.

