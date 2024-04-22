Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss transport and ICT co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev has received a Georgian delegation led by Chairperson of the sector Economy and Economic policy committee of the Parliament of Georgia David Songulashvili, Trend reports referring to Nabiyev's social media.

During a meeting, the Azerbaijani minister discussed possible partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the areas of transportation and digital technology.



Azerbaijan and Georgia's transport cooperation is vital, particularly in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR or Middle Corridor), and the parties cooperate on a wide range of problems.



Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan have formed a unified transport operator business for the TITR, which will later include Türkiye.

