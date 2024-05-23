Turkmenistan looks at CAREC-based railway collaboration in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Turkmen delegation is taking part in the 8th Railway Working Group Meeting of the CAREC, which is taking place from May 22 through 24 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The main issues on his agenda are a report on the progress made in the implementation of technical assistance, coordination of next steps, and exchange of methods and experience in the field of commercialization, reforms, and investments in the railway.

On the first day of the meeting, at the session 'Central Asian rail corridors: Priorities for Intervention', Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan Railways, General Director of the Demirýollary OJSC national railway carrier Bekmyrat Ishankuliyev spoke from the Turkmen side.

He spoke about the tasks of transport diplomacy set by the leadership of Turkmenistan, including the integration of the domestic transport system into the international communication infrastructure and the creation of large logistics centers.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is striving to actively develop its railway infrastructure, attracting foreign partners for investment and cooperation.

This includes the construction of new tracks and the modernization of existing stations, the creation of international railways, and the strengthening of transit potential, which contributes to the economic integration of the region and increases the country's competitiveness in the global transport market.