Turkmenistan Airlines redirects flights from Russian Kazan to Moscow

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 3. Turkmenistan Airlines has announced changes to its flight schedule to Russia, Trend reports.

According to the official information of Turkmenistan Airlines, starting June 2, the airline temporarily suspends flights to Kazan (Russia), launching flights to Moscow (Russia) at the same time.

Passengers with tickets for flights to Kazan will be able to use them for flights to Moscow without additional fees.

Furthermore, the airline offers a free transfer from Moscow airport to Kazan from June 2 to 17 for those who have already purchased tickets.

For the convenience of passengers traveling from Kazan to Ashgabat, a free transfer from Kazan to Moscow airport will also be organized. Passengers are advised to arrive at Kazan Airport 3 hours before the departure time indicated on the ticket.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

This year, Turkmenistan Airlines intends to fly to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the world.