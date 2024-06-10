Azerbaijan to establish Caspian Sea regional research center in Baku port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Baku, on the grounds of the International Sea Trade Port (BISTP), may host a regional center for studies of the Caspian Sea in November, BISTP Director General Taleh Ziyadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the first ADA event, “Caspian Blue Horizons,” dedicated to “Discussing synergy of science and business for climate and Caspian Sea sustainability in the run-up to COP29.”

“Given the availability of state-of-the-art machinery, it is likely that this center will be located on Baku port property,” he stressed.

The Caspian Sea, in his opinion, is among the world's least researched regions.

"The 1970s saw the last Caspian basin studies. Negative climate change and Caspian shoaling have occurred in recent decades. Climate change issues require cooperation with all stakeholders, international investment, and academic and scientific research,” Ziyadov added.

