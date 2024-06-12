It is necessary to focus on specific chokepoints along Middle Corridor - James Sharp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. It is necessary to focus on specific chokepoints along the Middle Corridor in order to optimize its efficiency, said James Sharp, former ambassador of the UK in Azerbaijan, board member of the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) James Sharp, Trend reports via CPC.

“If you want to speed up the transit time for the Middle Corridor, you focus on those Caspian ports, those chokepoints, looking at both hard connectivity, such as port infrastructure, and soft connectivity, like customs regulations,” he said, addressing the second Caspian Connectivity Conference in London, Trend reports via the CPC.

Emphasizing the linkage between better connectivity and support for economic development, Sharp spoke of how Caspian countries can add value, rather than simply exporting raw materials.

“The approach today isn’t just about the challenges of the Middle Corridor. it’s actually about the opportunities. That’s what we’re really here to talk about. It provides great benefits for the countries themselves to promote and provide regional connectivity to help the countries either connect with each other or to allow them to connect with the outside world,” he added.

The Middle Corridor serves as a vital transportation and trade artery, bridging Asia and Europe through several nations along its path. As an alternative to the established Northern and Southern Corridors, it offers a strategic route for connectivity and commerce.

Originating in China, the route traverses through key Central Asian nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Crossing the Caspian Sea, it extends through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe's doorstep.

By providing a land-based pathway, the Middle Corridor efficiently links the eastern reaches of Asia, notably China, with Europe, circumventing the longer maritime passages. This not only enhances trade efficiency but also strengthens geopolitical ties among the participating countries.

