AZANS, Aireon and Metron Aviation Collaborate for Advanced Digital Platforms in Civil Aviation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Department (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has signed an important agreement with Aireon to integrate Aireon Safety Dashboard and Aireon Locate platforms into its operations, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

The Safety Dashboard enables the analysis of flight safety indicators, facilitating enhanced optimization of aviation process management. Meanwhile, Aireon Locate, leveraging Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), is tailored for global search and rescue operations. This platform is specifically crafted to swiftly respond to aircraft distress situations, ensuring rapid assistance when needed.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between AZAL, Aireon and Metron Aviation, with the objective of collaboratively developing digital aviation analytics platforms. The signing ceremony included Farhan Guliyev, Advisor to the President of AZAL and Director of AZANS, Don Thoma, CEO of Aireon, and Chris Jordan, President at Metron Aviation.

The joint development of Aireon satellite-based aviation platforms heralds a new era in air traffic forecasting and control. These advancements are poised to enhance the safety and efficiency of air travel in Azerbaijan through continuous aircraft tracking and air traffic forecasting.

These pivotal agreements were signed as part of the CANSO 2024 Global ATM Summit and 28th Annual General Meeting, held in Baku from June 11 to 13.

The cooperation between AZAL, Aireon and Metron Aviation paves the way for the development of cutting-edge products and technologies geared towards risk mitigation, operational optimization, and bolstering Azerbaijan's dedication to integrating advanced aviation technologies.

Aireon

In collaboration with prominent air navigation service providers worldwide, including NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, AIREON offers a real-time global space-based air traffic surveillance system accessible to all aviation stakeholders.

Metron Aviation

Metron Aviation stands as a global frontrunner in air traffic management systems. With partners and clients spanning five continents, the company tackles the most complex challenges in the aviation sector.