Protocol to Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan agreement on int'l road transport comes into force

2 January 2018 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The protocol on introduction of amendments and additions to the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on international road traffic dated Sept. 4, 1996, entered into force on Dec.30, 2017, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported on Jan.2.

The protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement was signed on Oct.6, 2017 in Tashkent.

The protocol was adopted with a view to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport communications by expanding the scope of application of the intergovernmental agreement.

Under the document, the parties provide and guarantee to each other a free transit regime across the territories of their states, as well as agree to create favorable conditions for carrying out transportation along the Tashkent-Andijan-Osh-Irkeshtam-Kashgar automobile route.

The new transport corridor Tashkent - Andijan (Uzbekistan) - Osh - Irkeshtam (Kyrgyzstan) - Kashgar (China) is the shortest automobile route from the Fergana Valley to China.

In late October, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China successfully organized the first pilot caravan of nine cars that passed along this route.

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan Shavkat Mirziyayev and Almazbek Atambayev agreed on the construction of the Tashkent-Andijan-Osh-Irkeshtam-Kashgar road during the talks in Bishkek in early September.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbek president strengthening dialogue with citizens in entrepreneurship issues
Economy news 16:03
Uzbekistan cancels high duty rate for notarization of contracts on cars
Economy news 15:44
Uzbekistan eyes to seize revenues from selling goods at monopolistically high prices
Economy news 15:22
UNICEF Uzbekistan opens tender for construction work
Tenders 14:22
Uzbekistan sees rise in volume of stock exchange currency transactions
Economy news 13:30
Double corridor system launched at Uzbek airports
Economy news 12:40
UTBANK renamed as Ziraat Bank Uzbekistan
Economy news 12:10
Uzbekistan increases excise tax on alcoholic products
Economy news 10:35
Tashkent receives buses from MAN Auto-Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:23
Uzbekistan’s Trustbank to assess corporate governance system via tender
Tenders 30 December 2017 17:55
Uzbekistan Railways to introduce discounts for passengers of some direct trips
Economy news 30 December 2017 16:33
Uzbekistan, Netherlands to exchange tax information
Economy news 30 December 2017 14:39
Uzbek, Chinese law companies agree on joint protection of business interests
Economy news 30 December 2017 14:00
Uzbekistan Railways introduces discounts on domestic routes
Economy news 30 December 2017 12:04
Uzbekistan Airways announces tender to assess market value of aircraft engines
Tenders 30 December 2017 10:57
Uzbekistan, Ukraine agree to cooperate in walnut growing
Business 29 December 2017 17:33
Central Bank of Uzbekistan to strengthen analysis of inflation processes
Economy news 29 December 2017 16:17
Uzbekistan to expand interbank money market in 2018
Economy news 29 December 2017 15:48