Uzbekistan, Tajikistan mull simplification of regime of bilateral trips

10 January 2018 21:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov discussed the development of bilateral relations with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during his working visit to Dushanbe, the Tajik presidential press office reported.

The sides mulled the issues of eliminating trade restrictions, simplifying the regime of bilateral trips of citizens, reducing tariffs for moving goods, restoring the existing railway route, cleaning up mined areas at the border, opening checkpoints and other issues related to the state border.

Rahmon stressed the readiness of the Tajik side to strengthen intergovernmental cooperation with Uzbekistan in the use of water and energy resources, saying that Tajikistan has never tried to create problems for the countries of the region on this issue, on the contrary, advocated for integrating the world and regional community in addressing water and environmental issues problems.

They also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in combating undesirable threats in the region and the world, including terrorism, extremism and other transnational crimes.

Both sides expressed hope for fruitful relations between the two countries in all areas of interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbekistan’s Uzvinosanoat-Holding increases export of products
Economy news 10 January 20:58
Uzbekistan improves Central Bank’s activity
Economy news 10 January 20:57
EBRD to help Uzbek small businesses find consultants
Economy news 10 January 20:30
Uzbek president signs law "On Defense Doctrine"
Uzbekistan 10 January 17:26
Uzbekistan to direct $150M to stabilize prices
Economy news 10 January 15:43
Uzbekistan's IT-market expanding
Uzbekistan 10 January 14:48
Uzbekistan intends to launch "green corridors" to reach Europe
Economy news 10 January 14:22
WB cuts GDP growth in Uzbekistan for 2018
Economy news 10 January 12:53
Uzbekistan intends to restore its aviation industry
Economy news 10 January 11:53
Uzbekistan seeks to speed up process of accession to WTO
Business 10 January 10:35
Tajik, Uzbek PMs to discuss demarcation of borders
Central Asia 10 January 10:32
Credit Suisse delegation in Uzbekistan for talks
Economy news 10 January 09:10
Foreign universities in Uzbekistan exempt from all taxes
Economy news 9 January 19:23
Berdimuhamedov: Uzbek-Turkmen trade, economic ties dynamically develop
Central Asia 9 January 17:40
Uzcard lifts all limits for cashing through ATMs
Economy news 9 January 17:29
Penjikent-Samarkand checkpoint to resume work on Tajik-Uzbek border
Tajikistan 9 January 17:20
American Venture Fund interested in Uzbek start-ups
ICT 9 January 17:20
Income on corporate bonds of commercial banks grows in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 January 15:16