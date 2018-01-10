Uzbekistan, Tajikistan mull simplification of regime of bilateral trips

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov discussed the development of bilateral relations with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during his working visit to Dushanbe, the Tajik presidential press office reported.

The sides mulled the issues of eliminating trade restrictions, simplifying the regime of bilateral trips of citizens, reducing tariffs for moving goods, restoring the existing railway route, cleaning up mined areas at the border, opening checkpoints and other issues related to the state border.

Rahmon stressed the readiness of the Tajik side to strengthen intergovernmental cooperation with Uzbekistan in the use of water and energy resources, saying that Tajikistan has never tried to create problems for the countries of the region on this issue, on the contrary, advocated for integrating the world and regional community in addressing water and environmental issues problems.

They also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in combating undesirable threats in the region and the world, including terrorism, extremism and other transnational crimes.

Both sides expressed hope for fruitful relations between the two countries in all areas of interest.

