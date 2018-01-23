Kyrgyzstan OKs deal with Uzbekistan on responsibility for air traffic services

23 January 2018 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov ratified the law "On ratification of the Agreement on delegation of responsibility for air traffic services between the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan" signed on Oct.6, 2017 in Tashkent.

The law was passed by the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament) on December 13, 2017.

The main purpose of the agreement is to meet the requirements of ICAO International Standards and Recommended Practices, as well as the provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Ratification of the agreement will create conditions for the legal provision of air traffic services without prejudice to national sovereignty, taking into account geographical conditions and the possibility of radio technical support of flights in the organization of air traffic services and emergency notification for search and rescue operations.

The law takes effect in ten days after the day of its official publication.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbekistan imposes moratorium on inspection of entrepreneurs
Economy news 16:17
Uzbek president OKs state development program until 2022
Business 12:46
Uzbekistan defines procedure for selection of investors in FEZs
Uzbekistan 11:56
Cottonseed oil to be more affordable for Uzbek people
Economy news 10:50
Georgia, Uzbekistan discuss transit function development
Georgia 09:28
Sooronbay Jeenbekov gets acquainted with Strategy 2040 project progress development
Kyrgyzstan 09:20
Uzbekistan intends to build second railway in Afghanistan
Economy news 22 January 21:04
Kyrgyzstan OKs agreement with Uzbekistan on confidence-building measures in border area
Central Asia 22 January 21:00
Uzbek bank allocates loan for construction of poultry complex
Economy news 22 January 15:19
EBRD interested in renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 January 11:03
Georgian Parliamentary Speaker visits Uzbekistan
Georgia 22 January 09:18
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China set to mull development of road transport
Economy news 22 January 09:15
Uzbekistan to increase volume of funds to stabilize prices in internal market
Economy news 21 January 14:08
Seoul administration to help Turkmen colleagues to create “digital office”
Uzbekistan 20 January 12:58
Uzbekistan OKs roadmap for development of oil and fat industry
Economy news 20 January 12:45
Russian State Duma ratifies protocol on writing off Kyrgyz debt
Kyrgyzstan 20 January 11:26
Tashkent to host ministerial conference on Afghanistan
Central Asia 20 January 10:50
Uzbekistan provides Tajikistan discounts on transit of railway goods
Tajikistan 20 January 10:12