Kyrgyzstan OKs deal with Uzbekistan on responsibility for air traffic services

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov ratified the law "On ratification of the Agreement on delegation of responsibility for air traffic services between the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan" signed on Oct.6, 2017 in Tashkent.

The law was passed by the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament) on December 13, 2017.

The main purpose of the agreement is to meet the requirements of ICAO International Standards and Recommended Practices, as well as the provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Ratification of the agreement will create conditions for the legal provision of air traffic services without prejudice to national sovereignty, taking into account geographical conditions and the possibility of radio technical support of flights in the organization of air traffic services and emergency notification for search and rescue operations.

The law takes effect in ten days after the day of its official publication.

