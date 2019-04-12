National Bank reveals gold reserves of Kyrgyzstan as of 2018

Gold reserves of Kyrgyzstan in 2018 amounted to 12.2 tons growing by 4.4 tons since 2017, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Nurbek Jenish said during the meeting of majority coalition of parliament, reports Trend referring to akipress.com

According to calculations, gold reserves of Kyrgyzstan are estimated at $507,165,156. Gold price per ounce is $1,293, as of April 12.

During the discussions, MPs asked the government to pay attention to development of Batken region, which lags behind the other regions of the country in terms of economic development and attraction of investments.

PM said this is happening in the Batken region because of the small number of enterprises.

