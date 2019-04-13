Turkish Airlines opens new central office in Kyrgyzstan

13 April 2019 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Airlines on Friday opened a new two-story central office in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, reports Trend citing to yenisafak.com

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zhenishbek Nogoibaev, the deputy Kyrgyz transport and roads minister, said Kyrgyzstan enjoys close cooperation with Turkish Airlines. The two countries have historical ties and expanding cooperation.

Turkey's Ambassador to Bishkek Cengiz Kamil Firat, who also attended the ceremony, said Turkish Airlines is Turkey’s flag carrier and most valuable brand.

He went on to say that Turkish Airlines forms a bridge of friendship between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

Turkish Airlines started flights to Kyrgyzstan in 1996, and it now offers service 17 times a week.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently has more than 330 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.It flies to 306 destinations in 124 countries.

Last year, Turkish Airlines carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tajikistan assumes chairmanship in OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation
Central Asia 12:42
WB Regional Director: Climate change to have negative implications for water availability in Central Asia (Exclusive)
Economy 07:31
Turkish FM: Azerbaijan-Turkey co-op promotes stability in region
Turkey 12 April 17:28
Jeenbekov will pay official visit to Germany
Central Asia 12 April 17:00
Turkey's Trade Ministry reveals stats on trade turnover with Kazakhstan
Turkey 12 April 15:43
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss use of transboundary rivers
Turkmenistan 12 April 14:43
Latest
Minister: Over 3,000 foreign reps to attend UNESCO Committee session in Baku
Society 13:19
Company in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan AR to increase production of flour products
Economy 13:18
Uzbekneftegaz plans to raise $1 B with Eurobonds placement
Finance 13:17
NIOC representative: Iranian oil will be put on sale at IRENEX
Oil&Gas 13:13
Kazakh currency continues to strengthen against US dollar
Finance 13:13
Turkish Interior Minister announces his readiness to resign
Turkey 13:13
Kazakhstan allocates most loans to industry sector
Economy 13:07
Chinese premier confident economy will meet annual growth target
World 13:00
Tajikistan assumes chairmanship in OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation
Central Asia 12:42