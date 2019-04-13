Turkish Airlines opens new central office in Kyrgyzstan

Turkish Airlines on Friday opened a new two-story central office in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, reports Trend citing to yenisafak.com

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zhenishbek Nogoibaev, the deputy Kyrgyz transport and roads minister, said Kyrgyzstan enjoys close cooperation with Turkish Airlines. The two countries have historical ties and expanding cooperation.

Turkey's Ambassador to Bishkek Cengiz Kamil Firat, who also attended the ceremony, said Turkish Airlines is Turkey’s flag carrier and most valuable brand.

He went on to say that Turkish Airlines forms a bridge of friendship between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

Turkish Airlines started flights to Kyrgyzstan in 1996, and it now offers service 17 times a week.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently has more than 330 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.It flies to 306 destinations in 124 countries.

Last year, Turkish Airlines carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent.

