Turkmenistan’s president Berdimuhamedov signs pardoning decree during Ramadan

31 May 2019 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

In Turkmenistan, 764 people will be freed of further serving their main sentence of imprisonment, as well as of additional punishment in the form of residence in a specific area, Trend reports referring to president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s decree.

The document was signed in honor of Gadyr gijesi, more commonly known by its Arabic name Laylat al-Qadr - the Night of Power, sacred to the Islamic world, which takes place on the days of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Prosecutor General’s Office and law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take measures so that all those pardoned would soon leave prison and be able to return to their families.

“By holding pardon actions, we give people who have repented of their deed to start a new life, work with honesty to atone for their misdeeds and contribute to the development of the country,” the Altyn Asyr TV channel quoted the words of the head of state said during a government meeting.

Berdimuhamedov also instructed the local administration to take all necessary measures for the employment of pardoned citizens.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Belarus committed to developing business partnership
Turkmenistan 10:00
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for economic cooperation
Business 09:53
Turkmen state corporation to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 09:40
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 09:30
Turkmenistan taking measures to prevent possible fires
Central Asia 30 May 21:04
Kazakh PM to attend meeting of CIS Heads of Government Council in Turkmenistan
Central Asia 30 May 18:11
Latest
Azerbaijani parliament continues to hold plenary session
Politics 11:22
Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
Other News 11:20
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli remains leading oil producer in Azerbaijan
Business 11:17
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected Lithuanian and Latvian presidents
Politics 11:04
Russia’s Gazprombank, International Bank of Azerbaijan sign co-op agreement
Economy 10:54
Automakers tremble in Asia as Trump threatens Mexico tariffs
Other News 10:36
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:00
Turkmenistan, Belarus committed to developing business partnership
Turkmenistan 10:00
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for economic cooperation
Business 09:53