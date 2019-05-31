Turkmenistan’s president Berdimuhamedov signs pardoning decree during Ramadan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

In Turkmenistan, 764 people will be freed of further serving their main sentence of imprisonment, as well as of additional punishment in the form of residence in a specific area, Trend reports referring to president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s decree.

The document was signed in honor of Gadyr gijesi, more commonly known by its Arabic name Laylat al-Qadr - the Night of Power, sacred to the Islamic world, which takes place on the days of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Prosecutor General’s Office and law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take measures so that all those pardoned would soon leave prison and be able to return to their families.

“By holding pardon actions, we give people who have repented of their deed to start a new life, work with honesty to atone for their misdeeds and contribute to the development of the country,” the Altyn Asyr TV channel quoted the words of the head of state said during a government meeting.

Berdimuhamedov also instructed the local administration to take all necessary measures for the employment of pardoned citizens.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news