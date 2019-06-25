New UNICEF representative accredited in Turkmenistan

25 June 2019 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

On June 24, 2019, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the new UNICEF representative in Turkmenistan, Christine Weigand, who is starting her mission in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

At the beginning of the meeting, the UNICEF representative in Turkmenistan presented her credential letters.

Congratulating Christine Weigand on her appointment to a responsible post, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to assist and support the activities of the representative in all areas related to children's rights.

Weigand, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm wishes.

Noting the effective development of mutually beneficial cooperation, the parties discussed issues of further development of relations on children’s issues. Weigand thanked the Government of Turkmenistan for its long-term mutually beneficial partnership, for adopting the National Action Plan to implement the rights of the child in Turkmenistan for the period 2018-2022, as well as for the long-term financing of the state budget for vaccination and the purchase of premix for flour fortification.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmen president holds meeting on situation in agro-industrial sector
Turkmenistan 11:34
Turkmenistan discusses employment issues with UN
Turkmenistan 11:07
Youth consultative forum in Turkmenistan paves way for establishing youth advisory group on child rights
Turkmenistan 24 June 17:26
Mobile app for online trading launched in Turkmenistan
Economy 24 June 15:17
Afghan security adviser holds talks in Turkmenistan
Economy 24 June 15:15
Russian oil company signs new agreement with Turkmenistan
Economy 24 June 13:34
Latest
Mexico says it has deployed 15,000 forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration
Other News 11:54
Number of Kazakh companies slightly down in Turkey
Economy 11:49
Cell phone reception in Kazakh city down after ammo storage explosion
Kazakhstan 11:47
How will Russia pay to Iran for oil?
Business 11:42
Azerbaijani energy operator creates new department for work with businessmen
Business 11:38
Turkmen president holds meeting on situation in agro-industrial sector
Turkmenistan 11:34
Boris Johnson says he is serious about going through with 'no-deal' Brexit
Other News 11:25
Uzbekistan to ban import of cars that don’t meet Euro-4 standard
Economy 11:17
Daily payments get closer with AtaNet
Business 11:10