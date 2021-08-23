MFAs of Turkmenistan and UK discuss situation in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Today, on August 23, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev had a telephone conversation with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan's Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the talks that were held in a constructive manner, the parties discussed the situations in Afghanistan, as well as the resistance to the common threats and challenges, the political and humanitarian aspects of international cooperation and agreed to continue the dialogue in this course.