Germany emphasizes importance of Middle Corridor's development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The improvement of infrastructure to strengthen rail transport in Central Asia holds particular interest for Germany, a source at the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport of Germany told Trend.

The source emphasized the significance of boosting capacity and the share of goods transported via the Middle Corridor, saying it's necessary to improve port and multimodal infrastructure.

"Germany has a focus on the whole Central Asian region, aiming for a better connectivity towards Europe. The country cooperates and aligns its efforts with European Union institutions and other organization’s and their regional programs," the ministry source noted.

Today, the "Germany + Central Asia" Summit is taking place in Berlin, with the participation of the heads of Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, along with the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.