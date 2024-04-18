Caucasus and Central Asian countries weathered shocks in last few years, preserved healthy levels of growth - Jihad Azour

U.S., WASHINGTON, April 18. Clearly Caucasus and Central Asian countries have been able to weather the shocks in the last few years and preserve healthy levels of growth, said Jihad Azour, Director, Middle East and Central Asia Department, IMF, answering Trend's question during a briefing held as part of the IMF Spring Meetings in Washington.

"CCA countries have been actively adjusting to the various transformations that the global economy is facing, including geoeconomic fragmentation and changes in trade routes. They were responding to that individually as countries and also collectively," he said.

Azour noted that after the war in Ukraine countries in the Caucasus and Central Asian have also been providing support in order to mitigate the lack of access to energy.

"We don't foresee any problem on the supply side. Of course, when you have those security or geopolitical events, we are seeing certain level of volatility in the markets, some tension in certain cases, but broadly speaking, the market has proven to be able to adjust and provide supply to cover for the shortages that exist," he added.

The Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group kicked off on April 15.

The main ministerial meetings and events will take place April 17-19 with other events and activities taking place during the week, April 15-20.

At the heart of the gathering are meetings of the joint Development Committee and the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee, which discuss progress on the work of the World Bank Group and the IMF.

The Spring Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.