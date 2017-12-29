Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Muslims of Rohingja and Caribbean countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan will send humanitarian aid worth $650,000 to Antigua and Barbuda and the Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar in Bangladesh.

In accordance with the government's enactments, Kazakhstan will provide official humanitarian assistance in connection with the devastating hurricanes to Antigua and Barbuda in the amount of $50,000, as well as CARICOM (Caribbean Community) in the amount of $100,000, Kazakh media outlets reported.

Kazakhstan will also allocate $500,000 as official humanitarian aid to muslims of Myanmar's Rohingya in Bangladesh. For these purposes, the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan was instructed to allocate funds from the emergency reserve of the government to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These funds were provided in the state budget of Kazakhstan for the liquidation of emergency situations of natural and man-made character in the territory of Kazakhstan and other states in 2017.

