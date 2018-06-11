EDB issues loan to Kazakh Altynalmas for gold deposit development

11 June 2018 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has issued a loan to finance the acquisition and additional exploration by Altynalmas of the Dolinnoye gold deposit in Karaganda Region, Kazakhstan, for its further development, the Bank said in a message on June 11.

The Bank issued a loan of $36.5 million for seven years.

The project is in the mining and metallurgy sector, one of the Bank’s investment priorities. Advancing the sector is an important objective in Kazakhstan’s Strategic Development Plan until 2025.

Altynalmas is a major gold producer in Kazakhstan. The company mines several gold deposits, including the Akbakai cluster in the Zhambyl Region and the Balkhash cluster in the Karaganda Region.

The funds extended by the EDB will help enhance Altynalmas’ production capacity, as well as stimulate economic development and job creation in the region, according to the Bank.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Passenger carriers in Kazakhstan’s western city updating vehicle parks
Economy news 21:46
Kazakhstan, China ink memo on cooperation in agriculture sector
Kazakhstan 20:09
Prices on croups remain stable in Kazakhstan
Economy news 17:28
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 11
Economy news 16:27
Kazakh maritime shipping company to expand transportation of oil cargoes in open seas (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:57
Kazakhstan's refusal to import gasoline from Russia not to be long-term (Exclusive)
Commentary 12:41
Kazakhstan opens new train route from Astana to Southern region
Economy news 12:14
More bank cards used in Kazakhstan
Economy news 11:04
KazPrime indicator value for June 11
Economy news 10:01
Kazakhstan, China to launch new renewable energy projects
Economy news 9 June 15:09
Kazakhstan plans to start export of high quality beef to China
Economy news 9 June 14:58
Hungarian companies may invest in Kazakhstan’s agricultural projects
Economy news 9 June 14:55
Kazakhstan’s central region changes procedure of tax inspections
Economy news 9 June 14:51
Kazakhstan launches new anticorruption project on protection of business
Economy news 9 June 13:51
Kazakh National Bank recovers license of large insurance company
Economy news 9 June 13:31
China, Kazakhstan create joint investment fund
Economy news 9 June 12:44
Kazakh companies plan to enter Chinese stock exchanges
Economy news 9 June 12:43
Russia, Kazakhstan to co-op in information security, financial market supervision
Economy news 9 June 10:14