Kazakhstan bans import of products of Russian poultry farms

25 June 2018 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Kazakhstan has banned the import into the country of the products of 36 Russian poultry farms, the website of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan reported June 25.

This decision was made in connection with the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Kursk, Penza and Samara regions of Russia, registered by the International Epizootic Bureau.

"In this regard, in the framework of implementation of state policy in the sphere of safety of food products which are subject to veterinary and sanitary control and supervision, Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan from June 21, 2018, prohibits the importation of live poultry and hatching eggs, fluff and feather, poultry meat and all kinds of poultry products into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, it is prohibited to import from the above-mentioned regions the feed and feed additives for birds that have not undergone heat treatment, hunting trophies that have not been processed, as well as used equipment for maintenance, slaughter and cutting of poultry.

