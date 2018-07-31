Kazakhstan, Palestine agree to expand bilateral co-op

31 July 2018 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Kazakhstan and Palestine have agreed to strengthen cooperation in such sectors as tourism, medicine and agriculture, the Kazakh media reported July 31.

Reportedly, the issue was discussed at a meeting between Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov in Astana.

"Today's meeting is an opportunity for us to expand our bilateral relations even more,” al-Maliki said. "Today we see the need to work more in such sectors as tourism, agriculture, healthcare, medicine, culture, as well as in a number of other spheres and sectors."

In his turn, Abdrakhmanov stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations with Palestine.

"Kazakhstan will continue to encourage the peaceful aspirations of friendly Palestine," he said.

Following the talks, the sides signed a memorandum on political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Palestine, as well as a memorandum on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

