Kazakhstan celebrating Constitution Day

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

On August 30, Kazakhstan celebrates the Constitution Day, Kazakh media reported.

Kazakhstan’s Constitution was adopted at a national referendum in 1995.

The current Constitution of Kazakhstan was amended in 1998, 2007, 2011 and 2017.

“The Constitution is constantly reformed and improved in accordance with the requirements of the time,” Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said during a meeting dedicated to the Constitution Day of Kazakhstan. “For example, at the beginning of last year I initiated a constitutional reform on the redistribution of a number of presidential powers between the parliament and the government with the expansion of the independence and responsibility of the latter ones.”

“In the spring of 1995, together with a group of legal scholars, we were discussing which constitution we should adopt,” the Kazakh president said. “I personally reviewed the constitutions of 20 countries of Europe, America and Asia in search of provisions that would suit our state. We couldn’t simply adopt a constitution of another country in its pure form. Thus, we compiled the Constitution of December 1995, and it was supported by the overwhelming majority of citizens. It became the main law in accordance with which we live today, build our state and strengthen independence.”

