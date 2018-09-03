Prices for meat products in Kazakhstan increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

The prices for meat products in Kazakhstan have increased in August compared to the previous month of this year, energyprom.kz wrote Sept. 3.

So, the horse meat has risen in price by two percent over the month, the chicken legs - by three percent, frozen fish-by one percent.

At the same time, the prices for vegetables have showed a decline in the reporting period.

In August, the prices for fresh tomatoes have decreased by 17.3 percent, for cucumbers - by 12.9 percent.

In addition, the potatoes have dropped in price by 8 percent, the garlic - by 7.5 percent, the onions - by 4.7 percent and the cabbage - by 1.8 percent.

Only the price for beets has increased significantly - by 2.4 percent over the month.

Among fruits, the prices for apples have fallen by 1.5 percent, and the prices for non-seasonal citrus fruits have risen by 1.7 percent for lemons and by 3.7 percent for oranges.

There have been practically no price jumps in the segment of flour products and cereals. Only the prices for millet (+1.1 percent over the month) and rice (+2.6 percent over the month) have changed by more than one percent.

The yeast (+1.4 percent by July) and the mayonnaise (+1.5 percent) have slightly risen in price.

