Amount of credit debt of Kazakh citizens to banks announced

3 September 2018 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

The Kazakh citizens' overdue debt on loans to second-tier banks amounts to almost 700 billion tenge, the National Bank of Kazakhstan told "Kazinform".

"As of July 1, the loans (principal debt) issued to individuals has amounted to 4,544 billion tenge with a share of 33.7 percent of the loan portfolio of the banking sector. The total amount of loans issued to individuals with overdue debts has amounted to 691.9 billion tenge," said the bank.

As of July 1, the total number of individuals-borrowers has amounted to 4.58 million people.

In addition, in the reporting period, the total debt of individuals-borrowers of microfinance institutions amounted to 188.1 billion tenge, the total number of individuals-borrowers of microfinance institutions is 306,800 people.

"As of July 1, 379,200 people have loans with overdue debt of over 90 days (8.3 percent of the total number of individuals-borrowers)," the National Bank of Kazakhstan said in the message.

The official exchange rate as of September 3 is 363.43 KTZ / USD.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Prices for meat products in Kazakhstan increase
Kazakhstan 12:40
Kyrgyz, Kazakh servicemen hold joint exercises
Kyrgyzstan 2 September 14:40
Kazakh president urges MPs to improve legislation in agro-industrial sphere
Kazakhstan 2 September 11:59
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna to finance construction of Saryarka gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 1 September 17:21
EDB: Kazakhstan's economy to grow by 3.2%
Kazakhstan 31 August 20:51
Earthquake hits Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 31 August 18:00
Latest
World's biggest cargo plane refuels at airport in Turkmen Mary
Turkmenistan 15:49
Iran’s aluminum, copper production capacity to increase
Business 15:18
Number of Chinese tourists visiting Turkey greatly increases
Tourism 15:17
EU Commission proposes settling beef dispute with United States
Europe 15:13
Israel signals it could attack Iranian weaponry in Iraq
Israel 15:11
Eni Turkmenistan announces tender to buy spare parts for gas engines, compressors
Tenders 15:10
Iran’s olive production to increase by yearend
Business 15:09
Turkey’s BOTAS opens tender for pipeline maintenance services
Tenders 15:09
Number of Israeli tourists visiting Turkey up
Turkey 15:08