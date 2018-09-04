Inflation in Kazakhstan may go beyond expected rates

4 September 2018 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 4

Trend:

Inflation in Kazakhstan may exceed the limits of four-six percent rate, Kazakh media reported citing the head of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev Sep. 4.

According to Akishev, this can happen in connection with sanctions against the neighboring Russian Federation and the weakening of the Kazakh national currency - tenge.

Other reasons for the growth of inflation may be a decline in oil prices, rising costs and credit growth.

Inflation in Kazakhstan in August 2018 was 0.2 percent, since the beginning of the year - 2.9 percent.

Annual inflation (from August 2017 to August 2018) was six percent.

According to the forecasts of the National Bank, inflation in 2018 in Kazakhstan may be closer to the upper boundary of the target rate of five to seven percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan sees continued growth in economic activity
Kazakhstan 4 June 20:21
National Bank of Kazakhstan suspends some licenses of Bank of Astana
Economy news 29 May 19:37
Activities of some Kazakh banks negatively affect country's banking sector
Economy news 10 February 13:27
National Bank of Kazakhstan to support banking sector's financial stability
Economy news 30 January 11:23
National Bank of Kazakhstan forecasts inflation decline
Economy news 25 January 10:47
Base rate of Kazakhstan's national bank decreases
Economy news 15 January 18:12
Latest
Agricultural products rise in price in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 15:23
Turkmenistan looking for managers for large gas processing plant
Turkmenistan 15:21
Azerbaijan - 4th most visited spot for Iranian tourists
Business 15:19
Iran’s cement export registers over 30% growth
Business 15:17
Individuals in Azerbaijan actively placing funds in banks
Economy news 15:14
SOFAZ talks diversification of investment portfolio (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:11
Iran pushing ahead with plans to legalize cryptocurrencies
Business 15:11
Uzbekistan intends to stop export of cotton fiber by 2025
Uzbekistan 14:53
EU presidency pushes talks on raising interest rates
Europe 14:48