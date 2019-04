A new flight en route Moscow-Kokshetau-Moscow will start flying since this mid-May, Kazinform reports quoting Deputy Governor of Akmola region Marat Igaliyev. IrAero air carrier of Irkutsk will fly once a week on Sundays for a while, Trend reported.

Lately flights will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays by Suprejet 100, his Facebook account reads.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news