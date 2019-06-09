Kassym-Jomart Tokayev votes in presidential election in Nur-Sultan

9 June 2019 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nur Otan Party's candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voted in the presidential election at the election district located at the Astana Opera Theater in Nur-Sultan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"The unique feature of the electoral campaign, first of all, is that there were seven candidates for presidency. Secondly, certain opinions and proposals concerning each direction were voiced. As for the nominees, to my opinion, all of them demonstrated high political culture. The atmosphere, at large, is transparent and open and, that's why, I believe the election campaign was held in a democratic atmosphere," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said answering the questions of Kazakhstani and foreign journalists in Nur-Sultan.

As earlier reported, all the 9,968 polling stations proceeded to vote the countrywide and abroad.

The election is to be held from 07:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m. local time.

As of January 1, 2019 the electoral register of the Kazakh CEC numbers 11, 814, 019 people who have the right to vote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh electoral district in Baku begins its work
Politics 10:19
12.8% of voters cast their votes in presidential election of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 09:54
Nursultan Nazarbayev cast his vote at 2019 Presidential Election
Kazakhstan 09:25
Kazakhstan citizens head to polls to elect new President
Kazakhstan 08:25
Largest spaceport in world to undergo infrastructure modernization
Economy 8 June 14:41
Housing prices increase in Kazakhstan
Finance 8 June 12:54
Latest
Azerbaijani president congratulates Portuguese counterpart
Politics 10:19
Kazakh electoral district in Baku begins its work
Politics 10:19
12.8% of voters cast their votes in presidential election of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 09:54
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:34
Nursultan Nazarbayev cast his vote at 2019 Presidential Election
Kazakhstan 09:25
Uzbekistan, Turkey to launch joint cluster for production of shoes, leather
Economy 09:12
Drone attacks target Jizan airport in Saudi Arabia
Arab World 08:55
Kazakhstan citizens head to polls to elect new President
Kazakhstan 08:25
Nicaraguan Congress approves Ortega-backed amnesty law
Other News 07:39