Nation votes for its destiny - Nazarbayev on presidential election

Kazakhstan's first president - leader of nation Nursultan Nazarbayev shared his view on the current presidential election in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"At today's election, the nation is voting for its future and destiny," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

"This year's election is special. I have stepped down from the office of the President. We handed over power to another delegation in a constitutional way. In my opinion, it was a right decision," he noted.

"Throughout these years we have built our country and made it known to the entire world. We have built our economy and got a global recognition. My decision on stepping down as the President of the country was approved by the global community. I congratulate Kazakhstanis on this historical event and wish wellbeing and prosperity to our country," said Nazarbayev.

