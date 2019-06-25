One more killed in Arys explosion

25 June 2019 08:59 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakh PM Askar Mamin expressed condolences to the families of those died as a result of the explosion in Arys, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"The Head of State visited the accident scene. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to take measures to evacuate the people of Arys to the safe areas," the PM told the Government meeting.

"Unfortunately the accident claimed two lives. I would like to extend my sincere condolences to their families. All those suffered are provided with medical assistance," the PM stressed.

As earlier reported, the explosion at the ammunition depot of the military base rocked the town of Arys Monday morning. The state of emergency was declared. All the districts and nearest settlements were mobilized.

The Head of State charged to take immediate measures to eliminate explosion effects. The President left straight away for Turkestan region, met with the evacuated people, visited those injured at the hospital and surveyed the town.

Arys, biz birgemiz campaign kicked off yesterday evening the countrywide to support the people of Arys.

