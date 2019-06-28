Residents of Kazakh Arys city to return home after disastrous explosion

28 June 2019 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

On the morning of June 28 residents of Kazakhstan’s Arys city began to return to their homes, said the Umirzak Shukeyev, the Head of Turkestan region, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

“The work on cleaning the streets and disinfecting the territory is finished. Residents are returning via bus convoys. Some 640 specialists were assigned with helping residents when returning back home,” said Shukeyev.

Furthermore, 160 special teams will come from all around the country to help reconstructs homes of Arys residents.

“The situation in Arys is absolutely under control. The fire was put out. There is nothing to worry about,” the report said.

On morning of June 24, an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot near the Kazakh town of Arys. Following the blast, the state of emergency was declared. Mass evacuation of nearly 45,000 people living in the area was initiated. Groups of rescuers, teams of doctors and surgeons were dispatched to the city.

