Issues on strengthening strategic cooperation with EU discussed in Kazakhstan

16 August 2019 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian have discussed a wide range of issues on strengthening strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU within the framework of Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement and in the light of the new EU Strategy on Central Asia, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

The discussion took place during the bilateral meeting in Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan considers important the development of comprehensive and multidimensional cooperation with European Union, which is the main foreign economic and investments partner of our country,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev also expressed confidence that frank and trusted dialogue with the new leadership of EU will support further activation of the political and economic cooperation of the parties.

“The EU is very supportive of Kazakhstan's reforms and modernization processes and appreciates its commitment to regional cooperation and international engagement, including with Syria, Iran and Afghanistan. We are certain that Kazakhstan will continue to play an important role in regional cooperation with the aim to ensure peace, stability and security," Burian noted.

The sides also underlined the importance of increasing Europe-Asia connectivity, which should bring benefits to Central Asia and develop in a sustainable, open and non-exclusive way that creates a level-playing field for all stakeholders.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Online services grow more popular by over 10% in Kazakhstan
Economy 13:37
Ministry talks main activities to digitalize economy of Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
ICT 12:39
Anti-Brexit party reveals candidates for emergency UK government
Other News 12:39
Kazakhstan sees trade turnover decrease with EAEU partners
Economy 12:07
TAP to help Europe shift to economy with low carbon-dioxide share
Oil&Gas 11:24
Exploration work on gold underway in Kazakhstan
Economy 10:44
Latest
Online services grow more popular by over 10% in Kazakhstan
Economy 13:37
Indonesia president proposes $178 billion budget for 2020 with focus on education
Other News 13:33
Azerbaijan's population increases by 0.4%
Society 13:33
Over 6M lari allocated for construction of bypass road in Bakuriani, Georgia
Economy 13:31
Official talks Belarus-Uzbekistan agricultural co-op benefits (Exclusive)
Economy 13:01
Russia's Tatarstan to supply Turkmenistan with agricultural aircraft
Economy 12:42
Azerbaijan's GDP increases by 2.5%
Finance 12:40
Ministry talks main activities to digitalize economy of Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
ICT 12:39
Anti-Brexit party reveals candidates for emergency UK government
Other News 12:39