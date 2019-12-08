Joint Kazakh-Uzbek demarcation commission sits in Almaty

8 December 2019 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

On December 3-7 Almaty held the regular sitting of the governmental delegations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as part of the joint Kazakh-Uzbek demarcation commission, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The commission elaborated the draft final documents on demarcation of the state border section within Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan neighboring with Navoi region of Uzbekistan.

The delegations debated the scope of field borderization works on Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan national boundary slated for 2020.

The sides summed up the commission’s work done in 2019.

The talks were held in a traditional friendly and constructive atmosphere.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan to further decrease oil extraction under OPEC+ agreement
Oil&Gas 7 December 15:22
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender to buy samplers
Tenders 7 December 14:54
Uzbekistan welds into string 72 km of pipes for new gas pipelines
Oil&Gas 7 December 14:23
Kazakhstan, Germany to jointly develop plan for energy efficiency projects' implementation
Oil&Gas 7 December 14:21
Kazakh company gets acquainted with Azerbaijan's mortgage system
Finance 7 December 13:58
Medicinal plants processing to be launched in Kazakhstan's Almaty
Business 7 December 13:36
Latest
Pro-Armenian parliamentarian accused of financial fraud in Italy
Politics 15:25
Turkmenistan approves program for development of foreign economic activity until 2026
Turkmenistan 14:52
Azerbaijan’s representative to UN talks on Armenia’s policy in committing genocide against Azerbaijanis and heroization of Nazis
Politics 14:50
Turkmenistan to host forum of transport ministers of landlocked developing countries
Turkmenistan 14:39
French PM says he is determined to complete pension reform
Europe 14:31
Afghan forces kill 5 militants in western province
Other News 13:50
Some enterprises withdrawn from banks’ ownership in Iran’s Qazvin province
Business 13:23
Hong Kong police seize 1 pistol, 105 bullets suspected to be used by radicals in Sunday's demonstration
China 13:04
Azerbaijan to allocate $7M to participate in donor organizations
Finance 12:46