At least 9 dead after passenger airplane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan (VIDEO/PHOTO) (UPDATE)

A plane belonging to Bek Air company with 100 people aboard has crashed near the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, the city airport reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

At least nine people died in the crash, the authorities said.

"According to preliminary information, nine people have died, nine more have been injured, including six children", the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure initially reported that at least seven people had been killed in the incident.

According to the ministry, the aircraft lost altitude after take-off and crashed into a two-story building at 7:22 a.m. local time (01:22 GMT).

There were 95 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

The plane was travelling from Almaty to the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan but disappeared from radars.

There is no fire at the scene. Rescue, medical and law enforcement services are working at the site.

The Kazakh government has created a special commission to investigate the incident and suspended flights of Fokker-100 planes following the crash.

"The commission is heading for the crash site. All the details and causes [of the crash] will be found. Until the circumstances of the incident are clarified, all flights of planes of this type will be suspended", Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development added.

The Bek Air airline uses Fokker-100 planes for flights from Almaty to Nur-Sultan.

The plane crashed in a residential area, people are being evacuated.

The president of Kazakhstan has expressed condolences to the families of the victims and vowed to punish those guilty.

