Number of hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak exceed 120

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The number of those hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to fever and sickness symptoms amounted to 127 people as of Feb. 10, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health.

Some 106 of them were released from the hospital, whereas another 21 people remain in the hospitals.

Over the period from Jan. 6, 2020 till Feb. 8, 2020 the number of people who crossed checkpoints on Kazakhstan-China border amounted to 30,827 and some 30,804 of them were checked by doctors.

Thirteen Kazakhs out of those 83 who were evacuated from China’s Wuhan continue displaying light sickness symptoms without high body temperature. Those evacuated to Russia and Uzbekistan display no sickness symptoms.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 900 people have died and over 40,000 people have been confirmed as infected.



Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh