Kazakhstan cancels Astana Economic Forum amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has canceled its annual Astana Economic Forum amid coronavirus spread, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov said that the prohibition for holding public events will enter into force in Kazakhstan starting from March 13, 2020.

Originally the Astana Economic Forum was to be held within the framework of the ministerial meeting of World Trade Organization (WTO), which was to be held in Nur-Sultan on June 8-11, 2020.

However, earlier this months Kazakhstan’s First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov said that the ministerial meeting of WTO has been cancelled.

Thus, the Astana Economic Forum has also been cancelled.

