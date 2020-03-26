Bus stations in Kazakhstan's Skymkent suspend operation over coronavirus fears

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

All bus stations in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent cities suspended work, as two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

“Starting from today (Mar. 26), operations of all city bus stations is suspended. Due to announcement of emergency situation in the city, 25 percent of public transport was also suspended,” the report said.

Additionally, masks must be worn in city’s public transport. Passengers must keep safe distance from other passenger while in transport and on the bus stop, and wear individual protective equipment.

First coronavirus case was reported in Shymkent on Mar. 24: a man arrived via bus from Nur-Sultan on Mar. 20. Second coronavirus case – the man’s mother- was reported a couple of days later.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 109 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 480,400 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 21,500. Meanwhile, over 115,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.