Coronavirus cases detected in two more Kazakh regions for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

First coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar and Atyrau regions, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

One coronavirus case was registered in Pavlodar region and three more in Atyrau region. Earlier on Mar. 27, seven coronavirus cases were also reported in Almaty city where 20 coronavirus hotspots were officially confirmed.

Thus, a total of 125 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan as of 15:00 (GMT +6) on Mar 27, including 60 cases in Nur-Sultan, 48 in Almaty city, 4 in Karaganda city, 3 cases in Zhambyl region, 3 in Atyrau regions, 2 in Shymkent city, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakstan, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Pavlodar region. Thus, coronavirus has officially been confirmed in all three largest cities of Kazakhstan and 7 out of 14 country’s regions.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 125 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 537,000 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 24,100. Meanwhile, over 123,300 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.