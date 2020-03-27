All ventures to suspend operation in two Kazakh cites to battle coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Operation of all ventures and organizations will be suspended in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities to battle coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

The corresponding decree has been approved during a meeting of State Commission for provision of Emergency State under Kazakhstan’s President, chaired by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin and held on Mar. 27.

By the commission’s decree, all ventures and organizations in Almaty and Nur-Sultan must suspend operation over the period from Mar. 30 till Apr. 5, 2020 regardless of the ownership. The exceptions were central government bodies, akimats (city’s administration), law enforcement agencies, healthcare organizations, the media, grocery stores, pharmacies and life support organizations.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 125 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 537,000 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 24,100. Meanwhile, over 123,300 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.