Total coronavirus cases count exceeds 300 in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan amounted to 302 people on March 30, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Eight more coronavirus cases including one case in Nur-Sultan city, six cases in Karaganda region and one case in Almaty region have been reported at 18:40 (GMT +6).

Thus, the overall number of coronavirus cases reported on March 30 has reached 19 cases.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan 168 14 Almaty city 73 6 Shymkent 2 Akmola region 9 1 Aktobe region 2 Almaty region 8 Atyrau region 12 East Kazakhstan region 2 Zhambyl region 3 West Kazakhstan region 2 Karaganda region 13 Kostanay region Kyzylorda region 5 Mangystau region 1 Pavlodar region 1 North Kazakhstan region 1 Turkestan region TOTAL 302 20 1

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 34,800. Over 735,500 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 156,300 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

