Second lethal coronavirus case confirmed in Kazakhstan

Second lethal case of coronavirus infection has been confirmed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The infected patient was 50 years old, who has been hospitalized in Nur-Sultan city on March 21, 2020 .

“He has been sick for a month, but did not seek medical help. His work was associated with frequent business trips. All 31 close family and work contacts were hospitalized. All 55 potential contacts were put on home quarantine. Two close family members tested positive for coronavirus infection,” the information said.

As reported previously, first lethal coronavirus case was 64 years old woman from Akmola region.

The latest data said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 325 people.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 37,800. Over 786,200 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 166,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

