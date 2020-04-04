Coronavirus cases count reaches 500 in Kazakhstan, 1 more dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan amounted to 500 cases as of 12:00 (GMT +6) on Apr.4, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

One more lethal coronavirus case has been reported in country’s Turkestan region.

“The patient has been hospitalized on Mar. 29. He was diagnosed with coronavirus-associated pneumonia. He also had chronic diseases - diabetes and hypertension. The patient was undergoing treatment; however, this morning the patient's condition worsened, and he passed away,” the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that the patient has been self-medicating at home prior to hospitalization having hidden the fact that he arrived from Almaty city on Mar. 19.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 202 16 1 Almaty city 109 19 Shymkent city 12 Akmola region 19 1 Aktobe region 7 Almaty region 9 Atyrau region 20 East Kazakhstan region 4 Zhambyl region 9 West Kazakhstan region 2 Karaganda region 26 1 Kostanay region 1 Kyzylorda region 26 Manystau region 3 Pavlodar region 1 North Kazakhstan region 25 Turkestan region 23 1 TOTAL 500 35 4

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 59,000. Over 1.1 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 226,700 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

